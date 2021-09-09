Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) was up 7.48%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR). It is currently valued at $11.35. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $11.48, after setting-off with the price of $10.59. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.32 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.56.Recently in News on August 20, 2021, Beyond Air® Announces CFO Transition. Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR), a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled nitric oxide (NO) for the treatment of patients with respiratory conditions, including serious lung infections and pulmonary hypertension, and gaseous NO (gNO) for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced the appointment of Douglas Larson as Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Douglas Beck effective September 1, 2021. Mr. Beck will remain a consultant to the Company and is expected to work closely with Mr. Larson and the Beyond Air leadership team to ensure a seamless transition of CFO responsibilities. You can read further details here

Beyond Air Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.90 on 08/26/21, with the lowest value was $4.62 for the same time period, recorded on 06/03/21.

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) full year performance was 117.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Beyond Air Inc. shares are logging -4.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 145.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.62 and $11.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 655283 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) recorded performance in the market was 115.37%, having the revenues showcasing 114.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 269.11M, as it employees total of 45 workers.

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Beyond Air Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.78, with a change in the price was noted +5.90. In a similar fashion, Beyond Air Inc. posted a movement of +108.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 496,039 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for XAIR is recording 0.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Beyond Air Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.69%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Beyond Air Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 115.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 98.77%, alongside a boost of 117.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.18% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 114.15% during last recorded quarter.