Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (HTPA) market price of $9.85 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (HTPA). It is currently valued at $9.85. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $9.71, after setting-off with the price of $9.71. Company’s stock value dipped to $9.70 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $9.70.Recently in News on September 9, 2021, Packable, a Leading Technology-Led E-Commerce Marketplace Enablement Platform, Announces Merger With Highland Transcend Partners I Corp.. Combined company expected to have a pro forma enterprise value of $1.550 billion, with an implied pro forma equity value of $1.909 billion. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. shares are logging -10.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.61 and $10.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3602498 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (HTPA) recorded performance in the market was -6.86%, having the revenues showcasing -0.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 291.15M.

Analysts verdict on Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (HTPA)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.77, with a change in the price was noted -0.24. In a similar fashion, Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. posted a movement of -2.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 63,899 in trading volumes.

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (HTPA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.76%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Highland Transcend Partners I Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.86%. The shares increased approximately by 0.15% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.36% during last recorded quarter.