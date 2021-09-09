Here is why Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 7.92%

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) is priced at $4.27 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.23 and reached a high price of $4.39, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.11. The stock touched a low price of $4.15.Recently in News on September 2, 2021, Tuesday Morning Announces Reporting Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results. Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ: TUEM), a leading off-price retailer of home goods and décor, today announced that the Company will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 financial results on Thursday, September 9th, 2021 at 8:00 am Central Time. A press release detailing the Company’s financial results will be issued before the market opens and prior to the conference call. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tuesday Morning Corporation shares are logging -14.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 327.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.00 and $5.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 654818 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) recorded performance in the market was 124.74%, having the revenues showcasing -0.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 368.03M, as it employees total of 1555 workers.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tuesday Morning Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.92, with a change in the price was noted +1.24. In a similar fashion, Tuesday Morning Corporation posted a movement of +40.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 283,516 in trading volumes.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Tuesday Morning Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.40%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Tuesday Morning Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 124.74%. The shares increased approximately by 12.37% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.93% during last recorded quarter.