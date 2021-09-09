Here is why Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) recent weekly performance of 13.75% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) was valued at $6.96. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.98 while reaching the peak value of $8.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.91. The stock current value is $7.86.Recently in News on August 19, 2021, Calumet Montana Refining and Governor Gianforte to Cut Ribbon on First Delivery of Renewable Feedstock. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) announces that the Partnership and the Honorable Governor Greg Gianforte are holding a formal ribbon cutting ceremony today at the plant. This event will celebrate the delivery of the first seed oil feedstock to be used in the production of renewable diesel fuel. You can read further details here

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.00 on 09/08/21, with the lowest value was $2.96 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) full year performance was 228.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. shares are logging 4.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 240.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.31 and $7.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 710819 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) recorded performance in the market was 151.12%, having the revenues showcasing 26.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 601.29M, as it employees total of 1400 workers.

The Analysts eye on Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.45, with a change in the price was noted +2.11. In a similar fashion, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. posted a movement of +36.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 138,641 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT)

Raw Stochastic average of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.62%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.03%.

Considering, the past performance of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 151.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 67.23%, alongside a boost of 228.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.16% during last recorded quarter.