Gear up for the change! Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock (FCUV) has hit the volume of 1035806

At the end of the latest market close, Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock (FCUV) was valued at $14.93. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $14.59 while reaching the peak value of $16.39 and lowest value recorded on the day was $13.51. The stock current value is $15.12.Recently in News on September 2, 2021, Focus Universal Inc. Announces Exercise of Over-Allotment Option and Closing of Public Offering. Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) (the Company), a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering. In addition, the underwriters have exercised their over-allotment option resulting in the issuance of an additional 300,000 shares. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.25 on 09/02/21, with the lowest value was $3.56 for the same time period, recorded on 02/12/21.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock shares are logging -40.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7460.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.20 and $25.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1035806 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock (FCUV) recorded performance in the market was 326.57%, having the revenues showcasing 497.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 831.75M, as it employees total of 21 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock (FCUV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FCUV is recording 0.51 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.44.

Technical breakdown of Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock (FCUV)

Raw Stochastic average of Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.52%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.26%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 326.57%. The shares 192.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 198.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 497.20% during last recorded quarter.