China Online Education Group (COE) is on the roll with an average volume of 567.69K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of China Online Education Group (COE), which is $2.99 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.36 after opening rate of $3.33 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.95 before closing at $3.13.Recently in News on July 26, 2021, China Online Education Group Provides Update on New Regulations. China Online Education Group (“51Talk,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: COE), a leading online education platform in China with core expertise in English education, announced that, on July 24, 2021, China’s official state media, including Xinhua News Agency and China Central Television, announced the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education (the “Opinion”), issued by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council. The Opinion contains high-level policy directives about requirements and restrictions related to online and offline after-school tutoring services, including, among others, (i) institutions providing after-school tutoring services on academic subjects in China’s compulsory education system, or Academic AST Institutions, need to be registered as non-profit; (ii) changing the current registration-based regime for operating online Academic AST Institutions to a government approval-based regime, (iii) banning foreign teachers located overseas from providing tutoring services in China, (iv) foreign ownership in Academic AST Institutions is prohibited, including through contractual arrangements, and companies with existing foreign ownership need to rectify the situation; (v) listed companies are prohibited from raising capital to invest in businesses that teach academic subjects in compulsory education; (vi) Academic AST Institutions are prohibited from providing tutoring services on academic subjects in compulsory education during public holidays, weekends and school breaks; and (vii) Academic AST Institutions must follow the fee standards to be established by relevant authorities. You can read further details here

China Online Education Group had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $29.60 on 01/06/21, with the lowest value was $1.92 for the same time period, recorded on 08/17/21.

China Online Education Group (COE) full year performance was -83.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Online Education Group shares are logging -90.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 55.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.92 and $30.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 876181 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Online Education Group (COE) recorded performance in the market was -88.45%, having the revenues showcasing -74.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 66.04M, as it employees total of 2479 workers.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.27, with a change in the price was noted -17.74. In a similar fashion, China Online Education Group posted a movement of -85.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 395,459 in trading volumes.

Raw Stochastic average of China Online Education Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.05%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.00%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of China Online Education Group, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -88.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -86.28%, alongside a downfall of -83.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -74.86% during last recorded quarter.