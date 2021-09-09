Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) market price of $41.81 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) is priced at $41.81 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $44.76 and reached a high price of $44.99, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $43.40. The stock touched a low price of $42.15.Recently in News on September 9, 2021, Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Record Sales and Earnings for the Second Quarter and Raises 2021 Guidance. Net Sales Increased 11.5%; 44.8% Growth over Two Years. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares are logging -8.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 246.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.05 and $45.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2981413 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) recorded performance in the market was 109.36%, having the revenues showcasing 8.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.00B, as it employees total of 22000 workers.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 37.34, with a change in the price was noted +9.27. In a similar fashion, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. posted a movement of +29.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,325,068 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASO is recording 0.60 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.59.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.56%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 109.36%. The shares increased approximately by -1.97% in the 7-day charts and went down by 27.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.77% during last recorded quarter.