Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.68

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) is priced at $1.63 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.73 and reached a high price of $1.76, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.75. The stock touched a low price of $1.62.Recently in News on August 3, 2021, Western Copper and Gold Files Preliminary Economic Assessment on Casino Project. Western Copper and Gold Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report titled “Casino Project, Form NI 43-101F1 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment, Yukon, Canada” with an effective date of June 22, 2021 (the “Report”). You can read further details here

Western Copper and Gold Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.8300 on 05/28/21, with the lowest value was $1.1201 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) full year performance was 29.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares are logging -42.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 71.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.95 and $2.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 574822 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) recorded performance in the market was 32.52%, having the revenues showcasing -30.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 282.04M, as it employees total of 6 workers.

The Analysts eye on Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Western Copper and Gold Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.8702, with a change in the price was noted +0.30. In a similar fashion, Western Copper and Gold Corporation posted a movement of +22.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 714,485 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WRN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN)

Raw Stochastic average of Western Copper and Gold Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.29%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.19%.

Considering, the past performance of Western Copper and Gold Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 32.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.64%, alongside a boost of 29.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.93% during last recorded quarter.