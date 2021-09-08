Time to Buy Beat-Down Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC) is priced at $11.69 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.98 and reached a high price of $13.29, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.02. The stock touched a low price of $9.7534.Recently in News on September 7, 2021, Shareholders of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. Approve Business Combination at Extraordinary General Meeting. DeepGreen Metals, Inc. (DeepGreen), an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, and Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SOAC) (SOAC), a special purpose acquisition company with a dedicated ESG focus, announced today that at the SOAC extraordinary general meeting held on September 3, 2021, SOAC’s shareholders approved their previously announced business combination to create TMC the metals company Inc. (“The Metals Company” or “TMC”). The transaction is expected to close as promptly as reasonably practicable, but in no event later than the third business day following the satisfaction (or waiver) of the closing conditions set forth in the Business Combination Agreement (BCA) between SOAC and DeepGreen. You can read further details here

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.29 on 09/07/21, with the lowest value was $9.51 for the same time period, recorded on 09/03/21.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC) full year performance was 15.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -8.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.51 and $12.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5660680 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC) recorded performance in the market was 8.64%, having the revenues showcasing 17.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 434.98M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Analysts verdict on Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.95, with a change in the price was noted +1.77. In a similar fashion, Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +17.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 455,755 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SOAC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.89%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.27%, alongside a boost of 15.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.37% during last recorded quarter.