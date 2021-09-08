Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) was up 2.69%

At the end of the latest market close, Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) was valued at $67.18. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $67.69 while reaching the peak value of $69.9282 and lowest value recorded on the day was $67.53. The stock current value is $68.99.Recently in News on August 20, 2021, Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend. Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.03 per share dividend for the third quarter of 2021. The cash dividend is payable on September 9, 2021 to all stockholders of record of Class A and Class B common stock as of the close of business on September 1, 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bentley Systems Incorporated shares are logging 0.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 155.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $27.00 and $68.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3381695 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) recorded performance in the market was 70.30%, having the revenues showcasing 10.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.20B, as it employees total of 4104 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Bentley Systems Incorporated a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 59.39, with a change in the price was noted +19.20. In a similar fashion, Bentley Systems Incorporated posted a movement of +38.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,579,194 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BSY is recording 2.69 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.69.

Technical breakdown of Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY)

Raw Stochastic average of Bentley Systems Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.81%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Bentley Systems Incorporated, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 70.30%. The shares increased approximately by 6.68% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.44% during last recorded quarter.