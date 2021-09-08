Recent Change of -6.86% in the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) is priced at $0.46 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.43 and reached a high price of $0.52, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.49. The stock touched a low price of $0.42.Recently in News on August 16, 2021, Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers Assigns Review Officer to Pebble Administrative Appeal. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) (“Northern Dynasty” or the “Company”) reports that its 100%-owned US-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership (“Pebble Partnership”) has been advised by the US Army Corps of Engineers (“USACE”) that a new Review Officer (“RO”) has been assigned to its appeal of the federal agency’s issuance of a negative Record of Decision (“ROD”) for Alaska’s Pebble Project. You can read further details here

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.1500 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $0.3224 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) full year performance was -52.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares are logging -63.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 49.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $1.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5257533 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) recorded performance in the market was 52.05%, having the revenues showcasing -12.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 251.49M.

Specialists analysis on Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4923, with a change in the price was noted -0.07. In a similar fashion, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. posted a movement of -12.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,223,542 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NAK is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)

Raw Stochastic average of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.22%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 52.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -32.00%, alongside a downfall of -52.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by 18.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.98% during last recorded quarter.