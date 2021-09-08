Reason’s why QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $36.60

For the readers interested in the stock health of QuantumScape Corporation (QS). It is currently valued at $20.90. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $22.3838, after setting-off with the price of $22.12. Company’s stock value dipped to $21.91 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $22.18.Recently in News on July 27, 2021, QuantumScape Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Posts Shareholder Letter to IR Website. QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in the development of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2021, which ended June 30, 2021. You can read further details here

QuantumScape Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $74.50 on 01/06/21, with the lowest value was $19.12 for the same time period, recorded on 08/20/21.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) full year performance was -1.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, QuantumScape Corporation shares are logging -84.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 85.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.25 and $132.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3067087 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the QuantumScape Corporation (QS) recorded performance in the market was -73.74%, having the revenues showcasing -27.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.20B, as it employees total of 276 workers.

Market experts do have their say about QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the QuantumScape Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 26.42, with a change in the price was noted -14.37. In a similar fashion, QuantumScape Corporation posted a movement of -40.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,067,692 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for QS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Technical breakdown of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

Raw Stochastic average of QuantumScape Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.34%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.55%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of QuantumScape Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -73.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -58.29%, alongside a downfall of -1.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.64% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.49% during last recorded quarter.