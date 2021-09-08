Here is why Onion Global Limited (OG) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 7.62%

Onion Global Limited (OG) is priced at $4.19 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.10 and reached a high price of $4.70, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.10. The stock touched a low price of $3.00.Recently in News on August 27, 2021, Onion Global Launches ZIPLAB ‘New Retail’ Showroom to Build Closed-loop Ecosystem for Brands. Onion Global Limited (“Onion Global”, the “Group” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OG), a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets and distributes the world’s fresh, fashionable and future brands to young people in China and across Asia, today announced the launch of “ZIPLAB”, the Group’s first New Retail showroom in Guangzhou. ZIPLAB is positioned as a multi-super brand store presenting various fashion categories. ZIPLAB will create a completely fresh offline shopping experience to lead the “New Retail, New Way and New Consumption” concept and is divided into categories according to the characteristics of young people and their consumption habits. The store will implement the new retail concept of “Three to One”, which entails in-store + online show + live broadcast experiences. The flagship store in Guangzhou is in the core shopping district, covering an area of over 350 square meters. Onion Global initially aims to display more than 200 popular brands in the store. The Group currently owns three ZIPLAB showrooms, one in Guangzhou and the other two in Hainan Province. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Onion Global Limited shares are logging -64.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.76 and $11.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5441965 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Onion Global Limited (OG) recorded performance in the market was -40.14%, having the revenues showcasing -28.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 369.52M, as it employees total of 796 workers.

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Onion Global Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OG is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Onion Global Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.61%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.24%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -40.14%. The shares increased approximately by 38.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by 24.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -28.62% during last recorded quarter.