Do Altimmune Inc. (ALT) beta value of 1.72 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Altimmune Inc. (ALT), which is $16.11 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $16.50 after opening rate of $16.383 while the lowest price it went was recorded $15.94 before closing at $16.21.Recently in News on September 7, 2021, Altimmune to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference September 13-15, 2021. Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the management team will present during a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, being held virtually on September 13-15, 2021. You can read further details here

Altimmune Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.61 on 02/18/21, with the lowest value was $8.10 for the same time period, recorded on 07/08/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) full year performance was 30.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Altimmune Inc. shares are logging -34.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 106.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.80 and $24.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1240377 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Altimmune Inc. (ALT) recorded performance in the market was 43.71%, having the revenues showcasing 16.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 629.60M, as it employees total of 43 workers.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Altimmune Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.51, with a change in the price was noted +3.89. In a similar fashion, Altimmune Inc. posted a movement of +31.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,607,639 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ALT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Altimmune Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.02%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.08%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Altimmune Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 43.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.38%, alongside a boost of 30.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.05% in the 7-day charts and went down by 58.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.28% during last recorded quarter.