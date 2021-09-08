Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) Quarterly Performance is 7.29%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Banco Macro S.A. (BMA). It is currently valued at $18.99. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $19.30, after setting-off with the price of $17.86. Company’s stock value dipped to $17.86 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $17.77.Recently in News on August 25, 2021, Banco Macro Announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2021. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA; BYMA: BMA) (“Banco Macro” or “BMA” or the “Bank”) announced today its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 (“2Q21”). All figures are in Argentine pesos (Ps.) and have been restated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period. As of 1Q20, the Bank began reporting results applying Hyperinflation Accounting, in accordance with IFRS IAS 29 as established by the Central Bank. For ease of comparison, figures of previous quarters of 2020 have been restated applying IAS 29 to reflect the accumulated effect of the inflation adjustment for each period through June 30, 2021. You can read further details here

Banco Macro S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.64 on 08/31/21, with the lowest value was $12.24 for the same time period, recorded on 04/16/21.

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) full year performance was 0.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Banco Macro S.A. shares are logging -3.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 65.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.45 and $19.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 813033 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) recorded performance in the market was 21.97%, having the revenues showcasing 7.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.23B, as it employees total of 8728 workers.

Specialists analysis on Banco Macro S.A. (BMA)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Banco Macro S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.17, with a change in the price was noted +6.46. In a similar fashion, Banco Macro S.A. posted a movement of +51.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 316,252 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BMA is recording 0.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.23.

Trends and Technical analysis: Banco Macro S.A. (BMA)

Raw Stochastic average of Banco Macro S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.95%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 47.44%, alongside a boost of 0.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by 37.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.29% during last recorded quarter.