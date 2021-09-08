Analysts Mean recommendation for Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) was 1.90: Is this the key time?

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) is priced at $54.98 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $59.54 and reached a high price of $59.704, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $60.13. The stock touched a low price of $54.45.Recently in News on September 7, 2021, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Piedmont Lithium Inc. – PLL. Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (“Piedmont” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:PLL). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. You can read further details here

Piedmont Lithium Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $88.97 on 03/18/21, with the lowest value was $27.12 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) full year performance was 819.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Piedmont Lithium Inc. shares are logging -38.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 836.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.87 and $88.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 635807 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) recorded performance in the market was 107.08%, having the revenues showcasing -19.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 865.72M.

Specialists analysis on Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Piedmont Lithium Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 64.06, with a change in the price was noted -12.26. In a similar fashion, Piedmont Lithium Inc. posted a movement of -18.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 405,404 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL)

Raw Stochastic average of Piedmont Lithium Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.41%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.34%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 107.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.86%, alongside a boost of 819.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -6.05% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.90% during last recorded quarter.