Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close The9 Limited (NCTY) was down -0.87%

At the end of the latest market close, The9 Limited (NCTY) was valued at $16.03. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $16.25 while reaching the peak value of $17.2066 and lowest value recorded on the day was $15.71. The stock current value is $15.89.Recently in News on August 29, 2021, The9 Limited Announced the Launch of NFT Platform NFTSTAR. Former Dapper Labs Vice President of Operations will Join as COO. You can read further details here

The9 Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $89.20 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $5.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

The9 Limited (NCTY) full year performance was 188.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The9 Limited shares are logging -82.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 678.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.04 and $89.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2693493 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The9 Limited (NCTY) recorded performance in the market was 348.87%, having the revenues showcasing 14.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 308.42M, as it employees total of 47 workers.

Specialists analysis on The9 Limited (NCTY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The9 Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.89, with a change in the price was noted -7.67. In a similar fashion, The9 Limited posted a movement of -32.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,684,980 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: The9 Limited (NCTY)

Raw Stochastic average of The9 Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.39%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 348.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -58.74%, alongside a boost of 188.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.98% during last recorded quarter.