Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Sysco Corporation (SYY) was down -1.29%

At the end of the latest market close, Sysco Corporation (SYY) was valued at $78.36. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $78.12 while reaching the peak value of $78.18 and lowest value recorded on the day was $77.24. The stock current value is $77.35.Recently in News on September 2, 2021, Sysco Donates $50,000 to American Red Cross for Hurricane Ida Relief. Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced today that the company will donate $50,000 to the American Red Cross for relief efforts following Hurricane Ida. These funds, along with other donations of food and water, will be used to provide added support to the communities and individuals in need. You can read further details here

Sysco Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $86.73 on 05/07/21, with the lowest value was $68.90 for the same time period, recorded on 07/19/21.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) full year performance was 28.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sysco Corporation shares are logging -10.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $53.85 and $86.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1900979 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sysco Corporation (SYY) recorded performance in the market was 4.16%, having the revenues showcasing -3.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.13B, as it employees total of 57000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Sysco Corporation (SYY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 78.43, with a change in the price was noted -3.18. In a similar fashion, Sysco Corporation posted a movement of -3.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,279,912 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SYY is recording 7.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 6.82.

Technical rundown of Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Raw Stochastic average of Sysco Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.50%.

Considering, the past performance of Sysco Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.32%, alongside a boost of 28.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.11% during last recorded quarter.