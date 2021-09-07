Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) was down -2.05%

At the end of the latest market close, Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) was valued at $8.80. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.00 while reaching the peak value of $9.10 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.72. The stock current value is $8.62.Recently in News on August 30, 2021, Lufax Subsidiary LU Hong Kong Wins IFTA FinTech Achievement Award for Online Wealth Management Platform. Lu International (Hong Kong) Limited (“LU Hong Kong”), a subsidiary of Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax”, NYSE: LU), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, today announced that it has won the Silver Award for Wealth Management Tech at the IFTA FinTech Achievement Awards 2020. This award recognizes the achievements made by LU Hong Kong’s online wealth management platform and mobile app in providing high-quality around-the-clock wealth management services. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lufax Holding Ltd shares are logging -57.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.95 and $20.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 16671569 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) recorded performance in the market was -38.03%, having the revenues showcasing -30.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.21B, as it employees total of 87240 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Lufax Holding Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.54, with a change in the price was noted -4.99. In a similar fashion, Lufax Holding Ltd posted a movement of -36.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,155,484 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LU is recording 0.43 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.43.

Technical breakdown of Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)

Raw Stochastic average of Lufax Holding Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.74%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.05%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Lufax Holding Ltd, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.03%. The shares increased approximately by 0.46% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.27% during last recorded quarter.