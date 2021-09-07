Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) was up 18.28%

At the end of the latest market close, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) was valued at $35.84. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $35.85 while reaching the peak value of $44.689 and lowest value recorded on the day was $35.69. The stock current value is $42.39.Recently in News on August 10, 2021, Adagio Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares. Adagio Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 20,930,000 shares of common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 2,730,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price of $17.00 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering, before underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Adagio, are approximately $355.8 million. Adagio’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “ADGI.”. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging 17.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 106.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.50 and $36.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 590176 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) recorded performance in the market was 103.02%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.89B, as it employees total of 68 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Adagio Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Adagio Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 103.02%.