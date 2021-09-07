Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) is on the roll with an average volume of 982.37K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Riskified Ltd. (RSKD), which is $36.92 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $37.41 after opening rate of $34.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $34.00 before closing at $34.08.Recently in News on September 1, 2021, Riskified and Wayfair Extend Partnership to Further Optimize the Omnichannel Purchase Journey While Reducing Fraud. Riskified (NYSE: RSKD), the fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce, today announced its partnership renewal with Wayfair, one of the world’s largest destinations for the home. Wayfair plans to deploy Riskified’s risk management solutions and deliver new, dynamic channels that will delight its customers and suppliers. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Riskified Ltd. shares are logging 4.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $25.38 and $35.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1070170 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) recorded performance in the market was 42.00%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.37B, as it employees total of 615 workers.

Analysts verdict on Riskified Ltd. (RSKD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Riskified Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Riskified Ltd. (RSKD): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.20%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Riskified Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.00%. The shares increased approximately by 27.66% in the 7-day charts and went down by 30.41% in the period of the last 30 days.