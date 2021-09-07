Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Quarterly Performance is -74.56%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON). It is currently valued at $3.27. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.28, after setting-off with the price of $3.25. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.16 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.21.Recently in News on September 7, 2021, Recon Announces RMB9 Million Contract for Disposal of Oil Sludge from Yumen Oilfield. Recon Technology Limited (NASDAQ: RCON) (“Recon” or the “Company”) today announced that its subsidiary, Gansu BHD Environmental Technology Co., Ltd (“Gansu BHD”), and Yumen Oilfield Engineering Construction Co., a wholly-owned subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation (“CNPC” or “PetroChina”), signed a service contract for the hazardous waste disposal technology service project of various oil production plants of Yumen Oilfield. The contract amount is approximately RMB9 million (approximately USD1.4 million) and the contract period is one year. You can read further details here

Recon Technology Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.50 on 06/11/21, with the lowest value was $1.43 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) full year performance was 252.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Recon Technology Ltd. shares are logging -81.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 336.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $17.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4367222 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) recorded performance in the market was 118.37%, having the revenues showcasing -74.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 82.69M, as it employees total of 134 workers.

The Analysts eye on Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Recon Technology Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.03, with a change in the price was noted -3.41. In a similar fashion, Recon Technology Ltd. posted a movement of -51.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,680,762 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RCON is recording 0.66 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Technical rundown of Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)

Raw Stochastic average of Recon Technology Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.70%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.05%.

Considering, the past performance of Recon Technology Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 118.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.94%, alongside a boost of 252.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -74.56% during last recorded quarter.