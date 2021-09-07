Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) market price of $1.87 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) was valued at $1.91. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.91 while reaching the peak value of $1.94 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.87. The stock current value is $1.87.Recently in News on June 10, 2021, Houston American Energy To Adjourn Its Annual Meeting To Thursday, July 22, 2021. Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE American: HUSA) today announced that it plans to adjourn its annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”), originally scheduled to be held on June 15, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., central time, until Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., central time. You can read further details here

Houston American Energy Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.55 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $1.40 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/21.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) full year performance was 55.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Houston American Energy Corp. shares are logging -70.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 117.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.86 and $6.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 311621 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) recorded performance in the market was 6.86%, having the revenues showcasing 9.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.00M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Analysts verdict on Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Houston American Energy Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.73, with a change in the price was noted +0.17. In a similar fashion, Houston American Energy Corp. posted a movement of +10.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,102,531 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HUSA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Houston American Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.84%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.39%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Houston American Energy Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.10%, alongside a boost of 55.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.47% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.36% during last recorded quarter.