Analysts Mean recommendation for SentinelOne Inc. (S) was 2.00: Is this the key time?

At the end of the latest market close, SentinelOne Inc. (S) was valued at $64.78. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $64.68 while reaching the peak value of $69.4217 and lowest value recorded on the day was $64.64. The stock current value is $69.04.Recently in News on August 31, 2021, Kroll Partners with SentinelOne to Accelerate Investigations and Response to Ransomware and Advanced Attacks. SentinelOne Autonomous XDR Technology Powers Kroll Responder MDR Service. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SentinelOne Inc. shares are logging 0.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 72.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $39.94 and $68.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1371721 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SentinelOne Inc. (S) recorded performance in the market was 62.45%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.95B, as it employees total of 850 workers.

Analysts verdict on SentinelOne Inc. (S)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SentinelOne Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

SentinelOne Inc. (S): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.97%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of SentinelOne Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 62.45%. The shares increased approximately by 6.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.50% in the period of the last 30 days.