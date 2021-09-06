UGI Corporation (UGI) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.99

Let’s start up with the current stock price of UGI Corporation (UGI), which is $46.88 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $47.37 after opening rate of $47.28 while the lowest price it went was recorded $46.80 before closing at $47.15.Recently in News on September 1, 2021, UGI Corporation Completes Acquisition of Mountaineer Gas. UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) has completed the previously announced acquisition of Mountaintop Energy Holdings LLC, owner of Mountaineer Gas Company (“Mountaineer”), the largest gas local distribution company in West Virginia, for an enterprise value of $540 million. With all closing conditions now satisfied, including final regulatory approval from the West Virginia Public Service Commission, Mountaineer becomes the newest wholly-owned subsidiary of UGI. You can read further details here

UGI Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $48.55 on 08/16/21, with the lowest value was $34.37 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

UGI Corporation (UGI) full year performance was 36.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, UGI Corporation shares are logging -3.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $31.09 and $48.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 332127 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the UGI Corporation (UGI) recorded performance in the market was 34.10%, having the revenues showcasing -1.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.86B, as it employees total of 6500 workers.

The Analysts eye on UGI Corporation (UGI)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the UGI Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 45.94, with a change in the price was noted +3.55. In a similar fashion, UGI Corporation posted a movement of +8.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 908,138 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UGI is recording 1.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.19.

Technical rundown of UGI Corporation (UGI)

Raw Stochastic average of UGI Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.30%.

Considering, the past performance of UGI Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.29%, alongside a boost of 36.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.88% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.12% during last recorded quarter.