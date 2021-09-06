Here is why CAI International Inc. (CAI) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 0.20%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of CAI International Inc. (CAI), which is $56.09 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $56.16 after opening rate of $56.01 while the lowest price it went was recorded $56.01 before closing at $55.99.Recently in News on September 2, 2021, CAI International, Inc. Stockholders Approve Merger Agreement for Acquisition by Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc.. CAI International, Inc. (NYSE: CAI) (“CAI” or the “Company”), one of the world’s leading transportation finance companies, announced today that the Company’s common stockholders, at a special meeting of the Company’s common stockholders held earlier today (the “Special Meeting”), voted to adopt the previously announced merger agreement for the acquisition of the Company by Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (“MHC”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company’s common stockholders will be entitled to receive $56.00 per share in cash at the closing of the acquisition. The transaction is expected to close in the late third quarter or early fourth quarter of 2021. You can read further details here

CAI International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $56.22 on 09/02/21, with the lowest value was $30.20 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

CAI International Inc. (CAI) full year performance was 152.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CAI International Inc. shares are logging -0.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 165.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.12 and $56.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 326159 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CAI International Inc. (CAI) recorded performance in the market was 79.55%, having the revenues showcasing 35.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 972.04M, as it employees total of 99 workers.

Market experts do have their say about CAI International Inc. (CAI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CAI International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 49.61, with a change in the price was noted +9.90. In a similar fashion, CAI International Inc. posted a movement of +21.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 366,856 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CAI is recording 2.79 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.62.

Technical breakdown of CAI International Inc. (CAI)

Raw Stochastic average of CAI International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.52%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.52%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of CAI International Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 79.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 26.93%, alongside a boost of 152.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.16% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 35.98% during last recorded quarter.