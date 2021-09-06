Gear up for the change! Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) has hit the volume of 316546

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI), which is $8.09 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.15 after opening rate of $7.96 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.8101 before closing at $7.94.Recently in News on August 19, 2021, Hancock Jaffe Presents New Positive Two-Year VenoValve Data at the Society for Vascular Surgery Annual Meeting. Two-year VenoValve® data shows average improvements in reflux, disease manifestations and pain, of 63%, 60%, and 93%, respectively. You can read further details here

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.00 on 01/28/21, with the lowest value was $4.99 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) full year performance was -16.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. shares are logging -54.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 62.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.99 and $17.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 316546 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) recorded performance in the market was -6.47%, having the revenues showcasing 24.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 67.63M, as it employees total of 19 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.32, with a change in the price was noted +1.74. In a similar fashion, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. posted a movement of +27.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 506,306 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HJLI is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI)

Raw Stochastic average of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.26%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.42%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 29.65%, alongside a downfall of -16.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 34.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.46% during last recorded quarter.