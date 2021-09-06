Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) market price of $163.06 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Duolingo Inc. (DUOL). It is currently valued at $163.06. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $163.84, after setting-off with the price of $149.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $146.561 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $152.09.Recently in News on August 11, 2021, Duolingo Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results. Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL), the world’s leading mobile language platform, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Duolingo Inc. shares are logging 6.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $118.54 and $152.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 314949 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) recorded performance in the market was 17.30%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.69B, as it employees total of 400 workers.

The Analysts eye on Duolingo Inc. (DUOL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Duolingo Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Duolingo Inc. (DUOL)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.53%.

Considering, the past performance of Duolingo Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.30%. The shares increased approximately by 35.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by 11.68% in the period of the last 30 days.