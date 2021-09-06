Do BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) beta value of 1.81 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG), which is $27.40 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $27.53 after opening rate of $27.26 while the lowest price it went was recorded $27.06 before closing at $27.34.Recently in News on August 31, 2021, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. Completes Sale of Affiliate Campbell Global. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG) today announced that it has completed the sale of its 75% ownership interest in Campbell Global, LLC (“Campbell”), a leading sustainable forestry investment and management company, to J.P. Morgan Asset Management (“J.P. Morgan”), a division of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM). As part of the transaction, JP Morgan has also acquired the co-investments in Campbell funds previously held by BrightSphere. You can read further details here

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.68 on 08/30/21, with the lowest value was $17.86 for the same time period, recorded on 02/26/21.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) full year performance was 100.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares are logging -1.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 121.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.35 and $27.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 351951 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) recorded performance in the market was 42.12%, having the revenues showcasing 23.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.17B, as it employees total of 800 workers.

Specialists analysis on BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.05, with a change in the price was noted +3.97. In a similar fashion, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. posted a movement of +16.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 417,195 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BSIG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.52.

Trends and Technical analysis: BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG)

Raw Stochastic average of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.20%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.58%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 42.71%, alongside a boost of 100.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.42% during last recorded quarter.