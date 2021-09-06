Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) Quarterly Performance is 27.41%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) was valued at $97.66. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $94.67 while reaching the peak value of $98.26 and lowest value recorded on the day was $92.50. The stock current value is $97.06.Recently in News on August 31, 2021, Precision-Adjustable Current Limit Power Switch from Diodes Incorporated Provides High Levels of Protection to Automotive Subsystems. Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) introduces the AP22653Q programmable current limiting power switch. Streamlining power system design and assuring ongoing reliability, this automotive-compliant device provides a controlled and protected power path. It is rated to handle continuous load currents of up to 1.5A. Key applications include protection of vehicle USB ports and ECU supply rails, and infotainment and telematics subsystems. You can read further details here

Diodes Incorporated had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $98.88 on 08/27/21, with the lowest value was $68.01 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/21.

Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) full year performance was 98.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Diodes Incorporated shares are logging -1.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 113.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $45.40 and $98.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 317947 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) recorded performance in the market was 37.67%, having the revenues showcasing 27.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.39B, as it employees total of 8939 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Diodes Incorporated (DIOD)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Diodes Incorporated a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 80.16, with a change in the price was noted +18.07. In a similar fashion, Diodes Incorporated posted a movement of +22.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 224,177 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DIOD is recording 0.28 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.21.

Technical breakdown of Diodes Incorporated (DIOD)

Raw Stochastic average of Diodes Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.02%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Diodes Incorporated, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 27.93%, alongside a boost of 98.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.92% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.41% during last recorded quarter.