Couchbase Inc. (BASE) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 590.41K

Couchbase Inc. (BASE) is priced at $47.72 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $49.37 and reached a high price of $49.9991, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $48.00. The stock touched a low price of $47.67.Recently in News on August 17, 2021, Couchbase Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), provider of a leading modern database for enterprise applications, today announced that it will report financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2021 on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 after market close. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Couchbase Inc. shares are logging -8.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 70.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $28.00 and $52.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 421761 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Couchbase Inc. (BASE) recorded performance in the market was 56.97%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.92B, as it employees total of 597 workers.

Analysts verdict on Couchbase Inc. (BASE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Couchbase Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Couchbase Inc. (BASE): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.87%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Couchbase Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 56.97%. The shares increased approximately by 1.66% in the 7-day charts and went down by 49.64% in the period of the last 30 days.