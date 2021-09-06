Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) is on the roll with an average volume of 389.71K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) was valued at $3.61. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.60 while reaching the peak value of $3.65 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.51. The stock current value is $3.65.Recently in News on August 20, 2021, Ardmore Shipping Completes Annual Review of Securities Filings. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) (“Ardmore” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company has completed its annual review of its securities filings. As a part of this process, the Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (the “Registration Statement”) registering $400 million of primary securities, as well as the shares issued to Element 1 Corp. as part of the recent investment by Ardmore, and a prospectus supplement for an at-the-market (“ATM”) program and has entered into an open market sale agreement pursuant to which the Company may offer and sell common shares of up to an aggregate sales amount of $50 million, which will replace the Company’s existing shelf registration statement filed in August 2018 (File Number: 333-227129) and the Company’s existing ATM program, respectively, which expire on October 5, 2021. You can read further details here

Ardmore Shipping Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) full year performance was 2.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ardmore Shipping Corporation shares are logging -32.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.61 and $5.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 320855 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) recorded performance in the market was 11.62%, having the revenues showcasing -15.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 124.10M, as it employees total of 47 workers.

The Analysts eye on Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ardmore Shipping Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.93, with a change in the price was noted -0.30. In a similar fashion, Ardmore Shipping Corporation posted a movement of -7.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 363,046 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASC is recording 1.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.10.

Technical rundown of Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC)

Raw Stochastic average of Ardmore Shipping Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.25%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.55%.

Considering, the past performance of Ardmore Shipping Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.92%, alongside a boost of 2.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.35% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.31% during last recorded quarter.