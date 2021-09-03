VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 508.58K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH), which is $10.26 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.535 after opening rate of $9.97 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.96 before closing at $9.95.Recently in News on July 7, 2021, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Announces Plans to File Amendment No. 2 to the Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in Connection with its Proposed Business Combination with Bakkt Holdings, LLC. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ: VIHAU, VIH and VIHAW) (“VIH”), announced today that it plans to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) Amendment No. 2 to the registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) in the coming days, which will include a preliminary proxy statement of VIH with respect to the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Bakkt Holdings, LLC (“Bakkt”), a digital asset marketplace. The Registration Statement will include updated disclosures to respond to SEC comments and will represent further progress towards the closing of the Business Combination. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings shares are logging -54.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.60 and $22.56.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5779330 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH) recorded performance in the market was 1.79%, having the revenues showcasing 0.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 265.73M.

Market experts do have their say about VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.25, with a change in the price was noted -4.85. In a similar fashion, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings posted a movement of -32.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 542,829 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VIH is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH)

Raw Stochastic average of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.10%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.79%. The shares increased approximately by 3.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.10% during last recorded quarter.