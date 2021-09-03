MongoDB Inc. (MDB) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.73

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) is priced at $501.37 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $394.00 and reached a high price of $406.33, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $401.65. The stock touched a low price of $393.365.Recently in News on September 2, 2021, MongoDB, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results. Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Total Revenue of $199 million, up 44% Year-over-Year. You can read further details here

MongoDB Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $498.51 on 09/03/21, with the lowest value was $238.01 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) full year performance was 67.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MongoDB Inc. shares are logging 16.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 150.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $200.50 and $428.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3838191 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MongoDB Inc. (MDB) recorded performance in the market was 11.87%, having the revenues showcasing 27.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.50B, as it employees total of 2539 workers.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the MongoDB Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 337.45, with a change in the price was noted +189.37. In a similar fashion, MongoDB Inc. posted a movement of +61.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 712,393 in trading volumes.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of MongoDB Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.06%.

If we look into the earlier routines of MongoDB Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 30.33%, alongside a boost of 67.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.40% during last recorded quarter.