KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) market price of $4.05 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) was valued at $4.08. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.154 while reaching the peak value of $4.25 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.05. The stock current value is $4.05.Recently in News on September 3, 2021, KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces First Half of 2021 Financial Results. KBS Fashion Group Limited (“KBS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KBSF), a leading fully-integrated casual menswear company in China and through the brand of Luxventure, engaging in cross-border merchandise, airfare and tourism business, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2021 ended June 30, 2021. You can read further details here

KBS Fashion Group Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.83 on 01/29/21, with the lowest value was $2.33 for the same time period, recorded on 04/21/21.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) full year performance was 101.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KBS Fashion Group Limited shares are logging -30.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 145.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.65 and $5.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3202811 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) recorded performance in the market was 38.78%, having the revenues showcasing 21.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.40M, as it employees total of 326 workers.

Specialists analysis on KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the KBS Fashion Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.59, with a change in the price was noted +1.09. In a similar fashion, KBS Fashion Group Limited posted a movement of +35.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 419,167 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KBSF is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF)

Raw Stochastic average of KBS Fashion Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.65%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 38.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 32.04%, alongside a boost of 101.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.07% during last recorded quarter.