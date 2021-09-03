Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV) Quarterly Performance is 28.44%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV). It is currently valued at $40.60. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $40.64, after setting-off with the price of $40.60. Company’s stock value dipped to $40.30 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $40.52.Recently in News on September 2, 2021, INOVALON MERGER INVESTIGATION ALERT – Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seeking More Cash for Shareholders of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. – INOV. Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims against the Board of Directors of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQGS: INOV) (“Inovalon” or the “Company”) relating to the sale of the Company to a consortium of investors composed of, among others, Nordic Capital and Inovalon’s CEO and founder Keith Dunleavy, M.D. (the “Investor Consortium”), who currently owns and controls over 63% of Inovalon’s outstanding stock. On August 19, 2021, the two parties announced that they reached an agreement in principle pursuant to which Mr. Dunleavy and the Investor Consortium will acquire Inovalon in a going private merger. As a result of the merger, Inovalon shareholders are only anticipated to receive $41.00 per share in cash in exchange for each share of Inovalon. You can read further details here

Inovalon Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $40.99 on 08/31/21, with the lowest value was $17.98 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV) full year performance was 56.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Inovalon Holdings Inc. shares are logging -0.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 131.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.56 and $40.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2486677 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV) recorded performance in the market was 123.45%, having the revenues showcasing 28.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.36B, as it employees total of 2371 workers.

The Analysts eye on Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Inovalon Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 33.61, with a change in the price was noted +11.01. In a similar fashion, Inovalon Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +37.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 666,854 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for INOV is recording 1.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.21.

Technical rundown of Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV)

Raw Stochastic average of Inovalon Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.88%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.42%.

Considering, the past performance of Inovalon Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 123.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 59.47%, alongside a boost of 56.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.44% during last recorded quarter.