Gear up for the change! Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) has hit the volume of 620476

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) is priced at $5.05 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.58 and reached a high price of $5.35, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.56. The stock touched a low price of $4.47.Recently in News on August 30, 2021, Recruiter.com Acquires Flexible Talent Solutions Leader, the Novo Group. Transforming recruiting into an on-demand experience. You can read further details here

Recruiter.com Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.82 on 05/27/21, with the lowest value was $3.70 for the same time period, recorded on 08/25/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) full year performance was -8.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Recruiter.com Group Inc. shares are logging -57.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 102.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.50 and $11.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 620476 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) recorded performance in the market was -38.79%, having the revenues showcasing -51.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 67.47M, as it employees total of 270 workers.

The Analysts eye on Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Recruiter.com Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.99, with a change in the price was noted -2.65. In a similar fashion, Recruiter.com Group Inc. posted a movement of -34.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 79,827 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT)

Raw Stochastic average of Recruiter.com Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.53%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.47%.

Considering, the past performance of Recruiter.com Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -36.87%, alongside a downfall of -8.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 27.53% in the 7-day charts and went up by 15.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -51.33% during last recorded quarter.