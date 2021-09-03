Equity Residential (EQR) Quarterly Performance is 9.00%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Equity Residential (EQR) was valued at $85.56. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $85.80 while reaching the peak value of $86.04 and lowest value recorded on the day was $84.835. The stock current value is $85.98.Recently in News on August 24, 2021, Equity Residential and Toll Brothers Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop Rental Apartment Communities. Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR), an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential rental properties located in and around dynamic cities, and Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, through its Toll Brothers Apartment Living division, today announced the establishment of a strategic partnership to develop new rental apartment communities in key U.S. markets. Through the partnership, the parties initially intend to focus on selectively acquiring and developing sites for apartment rental communities in six metro markets where both parties have a significant or growing presence: Atlanta; Austin; Boston; Denver; Orange County/San Diego; and Seattle, as well as in Dallas-Fort Worth, a market that Equity Residential has recently re-entered. You can read further details here

Equity Residential had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $86.04 on 09/02/21, with the lowest value was $56.79 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Equity Residential (EQR) full year performance was 49.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Equity Residential shares are logging 0.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 89.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $45.42 and $85.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2002847 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Equity Residential (EQR) recorded performance in the market was 45.04%, having the revenues showcasing 9.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.98B, as it employees total of 2600 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Equity Residential (EQR)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Equity Residential a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 79.18, with a change in the price was noted +13.84. In a similar fashion, Equity Residential posted a movement of +19.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,830,453 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EQR is recording 0.79 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.73.

Technical breakdown of Equity Residential (EQR)

Raw Stochastic average of Equity Residential in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.35%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.11%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Equity Residential, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 45.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.86%, alongside a boost of 49.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.85% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.00% during last recorded quarter.