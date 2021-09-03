ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) Quarterly Performance is -38.82%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) was valued at $3.01. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.02 while reaching the peak value of $3.07 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.96. The stock current value is $2.24.Recently in News on September 3, 2021, ClearSign Technologies Corporation Announces Notification of Hold for ExxonMobil Project. ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) (“ClearSign” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, announces that it has received a verbal notification from ExxonMobil to put on hold the testing of its ClearSign Core™ process burners to be installed at the Baytown, Texas refinery. The rationale for the notification was that there is now insufficient time for ExxonMobil to engineer their inclusion during the targeted 2022 refinery turnaround. You can read further details here

ClearSign Technologies Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.00 on 03/30/21, with the lowest value was $2.16 for the same time period, recorded on 09/03/21.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) full year performance was 32.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ClearSign Technologies Corporation shares are logging -62.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.10 and $6.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 736126 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) recorded performance in the market was 2.73%, having the revenues showcasing -38.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 97.01M, as it employees total of 14 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ClearSign Technologies Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.26, with a change in the price was noted -2.19. In a similar fashion, ClearSign Technologies Corporation posted a movement of -49.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 110,893 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLIR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR)

Raw Stochastic average of ClearSign Technologies Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.77%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.05%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ClearSign Technologies Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -32.51%, alongside a boost of 32.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.66% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -38.82% during last recorded quarter.