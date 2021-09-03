Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Profit Margins posted -33.10% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

For the readers interested in the stock health of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO). It is currently valued at $2.60. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.6656, after setting-off with the price of $2.65. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.58 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.64.Recently in News on July 29, 2021, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Reports Results For 2021 Second Quarter And Announces CEO Succession Plan. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) (the “Company”) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, including better than anticipated revenue, and announced that William Eccleshare will assume the new role of Executive Vice Chairman on January 1, 2022 and Scott Wells will become Chief Executive Officer at that time. You can read further details here

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.05 on 06/10/21, with the lowest value was $1.40 for the same time period, recorded on 01/13/21.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) full year performance was 120.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares are logging -14.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 198.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.87 and $3.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2116149 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) recorded performance in the market was 57.58%, having the revenues showcasing 11.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.11B, as it employees total of 4800 workers.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.45, with a change in the price was noted +0.64. In a similar fashion, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +32.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,073,301 in trading volumes.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.48%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.11%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 57.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 38.30%, alongside a boost of 120.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.04% in the 7-day charts and went up by 7.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.59% during last recorded quarter.