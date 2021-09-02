Time to Buy Beat-Down WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) was valued at $21.22. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $21.04 while reaching the peak value of $21.135 and lowest value recorded on the day was $19.68. The stock current value is $20.08.Recently in News on September 1, 2021, WOW! Completes $1.125 Billion Sale of its Ohio Service Areas to Atlantic Broadband.

WOW! intends to use $1.0 billion in net proceeds to pay down a portion of the company’s debt

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

. You can read further details here

WideOpenWest Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.92 on 08/06/21, with the lowest value was $9.92 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) full year performance was 246.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, WideOpenWest Inc. shares are logging -16.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 325.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.72 and $23.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 548488 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) recorded performance in the market was 88.19%, having the revenues showcasing 14.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.68B, as it employees total of 2000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the WideOpenWest Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.35, with a change in the price was noted +6.47. In a similar fashion, WideOpenWest Inc. posted a movement of +47.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 380,126 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW)

Raw Stochastic average of WideOpenWest Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.05%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of WideOpenWest Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 88.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 19.88%, alongside a boost of 246.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.15% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.48% during last recorded quarter.