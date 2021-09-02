Here is why Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 7.80%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN), which is $3.38 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.19 after opening rate of $3.08 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.93 before closing at $3.17.Recently in News on August 17, 2021, Alzamend Neuro Announces It Has Contracted With Altasciences to Conduct a Phase I Relative Bioavailability Study for AL001 for Dementia Related to Alzheimer’s Disease in September 2021. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) (“Alzamend”), an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders, today announced that it contracted Altasciences to conduct a six-month Phase I relative bioavailability study for AL001 for dementia related to Alzheimer’s disease in September 2021. The Phase I first-in-human study is for the purpose of determining potential clinically safe and appropriate dosing for AL001 in future studies. AL001 is a lithium-delivering ionic cocrystal under development as an oral treatment for patients with dementia related to mild, moderate, and severe cognitive impairment associated with Alzheimer’s disease. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alzamend Neuro Inc. shares are logging -89.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.83 and $33.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 655332 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) recorded performance in the market was -76.52%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 281.69M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

The Analysts eye on Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Alzamend Neuro Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ALZN is recording 0.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN)

Raw Stochastic average of Alzamend Neuro Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.26%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.68%.

Considering, the past performance of Alzamend Neuro Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -76.52%. The shares increased approximately by 4.97% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.28% in the period of the last 30 days.