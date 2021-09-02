CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Quarterly Performance is -22.46%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) was valued at $14.40. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $14.41 while reaching the peak value of $14.455 and lowest value recorded on the day was $13.685. The stock current value is $13.82.Recently in News on August 2, 2021, CVR Energy Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results. CVR Energy, Inc. (“CVR Energy” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CVI) today announced a net loss of $6 million, or 6 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.8 billion for the second quarter of 2021, compared to net loss of $5 million, or 5 cents per diluted share, inclusive of a $41 million pre-tax charge related to a goodwill impairment recognized within its Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment, on net sales of $675 million for the second quarter of 2020. Second quarter 2021 EBITDA was $102 million, compared to second quarter 2020 EBITDA of $68 million. You can read further details here

CVR Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.02 on 03/11/21, with the lowest value was $11.22 for the same time period, recorded on 08/20/21.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) full year performance was 6.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CVR Energy Inc. shares are logging -35.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 78.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.76 and $21.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 765358 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) recorded performance in the market was 17.20%, having the revenues showcasing -22.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.29B, as it employees total of 1423 workers.

The Analysts eye on CVR Energy Inc. (CVI)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the CVR Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.80, with a change in the price was noted -4.74. In a similar fashion, CVR Energy Inc. posted a movement of -25.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 878,426 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CVI is recording 3.51 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.49.

Technical rundown of CVR Energy Inc. (CVI)

Raw Stochastic average of CVR Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.28%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.09%.

Considering, the past performance of CVR Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -26.72%, alongside a boost of 6.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.47% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.46% during last recorded quarter.