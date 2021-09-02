Boiling and ready to burst as Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) last month performance was 1.65%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP). It is currently valued at $13.47. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $12.95, after setting-off with the price of $12.85. Company’s stock value dipped to $12.34 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $12.92.Recently in News on August 17, 2021, Retractable Technologies, Inc. Reports $36.1 Million in Operating Income for the First Six Months Of 2021. Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: RVP) reports that its operating income was $36.1 million for the first six months of 2021, compared to an operating income for the same period last year of $1.4 million, and that income applicable to common shareholders was $28.5 million for the first six months of 2021 compared to $3.7 million in the prior year. Net sales were $42.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $92.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The U.S. government remained a significant customer, constituting 64.4% and 70.4% of the net sales in the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021. You can read further details here

Retractable Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.50 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $8.69 for the same time period, recorded on 05/27/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) full year performance was 127.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Retractable Technologies Inc. shares are logging -37.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 156.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.26 and $21.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 652533 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) recorded performance in the market was 20.30%, having the revenues showcasing 28.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 430.88M, as it employees total of 182 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Retractable Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.01, with a change in the price was noted +2.32. In a similar fashion, Retractable Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +21.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 474,877 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RVP is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Technical breakdown of Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP)

Raw Stochastic average of Retractable Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.33%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Retractable Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.99%, alongside a boost of 127.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.47% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.05% during last recorded quarter.