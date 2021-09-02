Asana Inc. (ASAN) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $59.18

For the readers interested in the stock health of Asana Inc. (ASAN). It is currently valued at $84.28. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $79.19, after setting-off with the price of $75.83. Company’s stock value dipped to $74.18 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $77.28.Recently in News on September 1, 2021, Asana Announces the Appointment of Anne Raimondi as Chief Operating Officer. Veteran SaaS Executive Joins Work Management Leader to Further Enterprise Go-to Market Success. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Asana Inc. shares are logging 4.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 309.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.57 and $80.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2926148 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Asana Inc. (ASAN) recorded performance in the market was 161.52%, having the revenues showcasing 110.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.23B, as it employees total of 1080 workers.

Analysts verdict on Asana Inc. (ASAN)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Asana Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 54.22, with a change in the price was noted +47.40. In a similar fashion, Asana Inc. posted a movement of +137.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,826,882 in trading volumes.

Asana Inc. (ASAN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Asana Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.36%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Asana Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 161.52%. The shares increased approximately by 0.85% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 110.06% during last recorded quarter.