Recent Change of 0.45% in the Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is priced at $22.36 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $22.23 and reached a high price of $22.39, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $22.26. The stock touched a low price of $22.16.Recently in News on August 10, 2021, Enterprise Names Weaver Commercial Lead for Evolutionary Technology Group. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) today announced that Carrie L. Weaver has been named vice president, Commercial, Evolutionary Technology, and will report to Co-Chief Executive Officer for Enterprise’s general partner A.J. “Jim” Teague. The Evolutionary Technology team, which was formed in May 2021, consists of a dedicated technical team focused on identifying, evaluating and developing opportunities related to the energy evolution, including carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, and low-carbon fuels. Ms. Weaver joins the team to develop commercial strategies to progress emerging ideas into profitable and sustainable market solutions and to advance discussions with external parties to develop projects leveraging Enterprise’s midstream network and technical capabilities to support the evolving energy industry. You can read further details here

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.69 on 06/14/21, with the lowest value was $19.28 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) full year performance was 26.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares are logging -12.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.90 and $25.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1095592 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) recorded performance in the market was 13.63%, having the revenues showcasing -8.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 47.61B, as it employees total of 7130 workers.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 23 analysts gave the Enterprise Products Partners L.P. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.45, with a change in the price was noted -0.63. In a similar fashion, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. posted a movement of -2.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,049,626 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EPD is recording 1.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.99%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.43%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.76%, alongside a boost of 26.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.40% during last recorded quarter.