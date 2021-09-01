Here is why Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 9.17%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU), which is $46.47 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $48.82 after opening rate of $48.80 while the lowest price it went was recorded $45.35 before closing at $48.69.Recently in News on August 30, 2021, CLEAR and Checkr Partner on Frictionless Background Check Process.

Strategic Partnership of CLEAR’s Identity Verification Technology with Checkr’s Background Screening for Uses Including Home Services

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clear Secure Inc. shares are logging -29.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $38.26 and $65.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 508859 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) recorded performance in the market was 16.18%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.00B, as it employees total of 1646 workers.

Analysts verdict on Clear Secure Inc. (YOU)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Clear Secure Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YOU is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.79%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Clear Secure Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.18%. The shares increased approximately by -9.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by -25.17% in the period of the last 30 days.