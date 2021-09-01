Gear up for the change! Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) has hit the volume of 1012744

For the readers interested in the stock health of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM). It is currently valued at $27.14. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $25.9299, after setting-off with the price of $24.05. Company’s stock value dipped to $24.05 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $25.68.Recently in News on August 23, 2021, Axsome Therapeutics Provides Update on the New Drug Application for AXS-05 for the Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) informed the Company in a teleconference on August 20, 2021, that its review of the new drug application (NDA) for AXS-05 for the treatment of major depressive disorder would not be completed by the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of August 22, 2021. The FDA did not request additional information from the Company, and the review of the application is ongoing. You can read further details here

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $82.98 on 01/04/21, with the lowest value was $19.38 for the same time period, recorded on 08/19/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) full year performance was -64.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -69.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.38 and $90.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1012744 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) recorded performance in the market was -68.48%, having the revenues showcasing -57.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 937.83M, as it employees total of 60 workers.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Axsome Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 52.98, with a change in the price was noted -23.75. In a similar fashion, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -45.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 832,286 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AXSM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.68.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.16%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Axsome Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -68.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -63.41%, alongside a downfall of -64.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.17% in the 7-day charts and went up by -48.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -57.60% during last recorded quarter.