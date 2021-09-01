Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.79M in the recent 3 months

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is priced at $4.37 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.315 and reached a high price of $4.40, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.39. The stock touched a low price of $4.2682.Recently in News on August 31, 2021, Fortuna announces changes in management team. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce changes in its management team effective September 1, 2021. You can read further details here

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.85 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $3.81 for the same time period, recorded on 08/20/21.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) full year performance was -39.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares are logging -55.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.81 and $9.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1115475 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) recorded performance in the market was -46.72%, having the revenues showcasing -38.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 813.54M.

Specialists analysis on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.69, with a change in the price was noted -2.78. In a similar fashion, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. posted a movement of -38.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,991,046 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

Raw Stochastic average of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.11%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -46.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -37.82%, alongside a downfall of -39.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 4.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -38.43% during last recorded quarter.