Here is why Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR (EDN) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 6.65%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR (EDN), which is $7.45 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.79 after opening rate of $6.15 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.15 before closing at $6.15.Recently in News on June 2, 2021, Edenor Informs the Market that on April 26th, 2021, it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020.. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (“edenor” or the “Company”; BYMA/NYSE: EDN), the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina, announces that on April 26th, 2021, it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the ‘2020 Annual Report’) before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the ‘SEC’). The 2020 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.edenor.com/en. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company’s 2020 Annual Report free of charge by requesting a copy within a reasonable period of time from edenor’s Investor Relations office, at investor@edenor.com. You can read further details here

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.79 on 08/30/21, with the lowest value was $3.27 for the same time period, recorded on 03/22/21.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR (EDN) full year performance was 104.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR shares are logging 19.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 165.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.81 and $6.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 504923 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR (EDN) recorded performance in the market was 75.71%, having the revenues showcasing 96.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 295.47M, as it employees total of 4776 workers.

Analysts verdict on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR (EDN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.31, with a change in the price was noted +3.78. In a similar fashion, Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR posted a movement of +103.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 44,529 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EDN is recording 0.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.14.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR (EDN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.66%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.49%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 75.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 100.27%, alongside a boost of 104.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 55.21% in the 7-day charts and went down by 67.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 96.57% during last recorded quarter.